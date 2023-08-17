Why I chose Ucheibe as my role model — Kaase

A fast rising female football star, Esther Vanenge Kaase alias ‘skills’, has said her choice of Super Falcons mesmerising midfielder, Christy Ucheibe, as a role…

A fast rising female football star, Esther Vanenge Kaase alias ‘skills’, has said her choice of Super Falcons mesmerising midfielder, Christy Ucheibe, as a role model is because they are both midfielders.

The youngster who plays for Abuja based Paul E football club said it has become necessary for her to clear the air because some mischief makers want to strain her cordial relationship with another Super Falcons Star, Francisca Ordega.

She said having been encouraged by Ordega to pursue her dreams in football, she can never do anything to undermine the CSKA Moscow attacking winger.

Vanenge who is combining university education with football reiterated that her choice of Ucheibe is not based on any other consideration but the true definition of a role model.

“Sure, I have chosen her over my Big Sister Francisca Ordega, it’s not because of any hidden reasons. My playing position and that of my big sister is different.

“In football, you can only have a role model in your position since you are out to imitate her. So, I want to categorically state that Christy Ucheibe is my role model but I am a passionate and die-hard fan of Ordega,” she explained.

Vanenge, a student of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University who started her football career in Honey Badgers Makurdi has remained the most decorated young female football player in Benue State.

Among her awards are the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the FA Cup Round of 62 with Paul E, MVP at the first edition of Eunice Ortom Unity Cup and MVP at the 2nd edition of Martha Tarhemba Makir Mix Gender Cup.

Vanenge’s ultimate ambition is to play for the Super Falcons.

