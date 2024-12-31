Why I can’t fight Dickson – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has dispelled the rumoured rift between him and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

This was as he urged politicians in the state to eschew bitterness and divisive tendencies.

Speaking when he led a delegation, including his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to the country home of the ex-governor in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA), for a Chrismas visit, Diri recalled how Dickson was instrumental to his emergence as governor, and pledged to continue to work with him to develop the state.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday, decried the level of rumour mongering in the state, noting that the visit would again put to rest speculations about rift between him and Dickson, whom he described as his boss.

He stressed that as sitting governor, he was not perfect and that both of them had come a long way and would sort out differences whenever they arise.

Diri said: “In the state’s political turf, there is too much bitterness and I believe this visit will reduce that.

“Anybody interested in political office should eschew bitterness. It is God that gives power but He uses men. As we all witnessed in this state, God used the immediate past governor to ensure that we took over from him.

“As governor, my decisions can never be perfect and might sometimes offend people, including you sir. But if you call me, I can explain and give the other side of it. Sometimes, government even reverses its decisions when you know that what you have done is wrong.

“We remain one. Politics will come and go, but we will remain in this place. So, let us show brotherliness and love for each other not only by mouth but by our actions.”

Earlier, Senator Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, said efforts by mischief makers to cause rancour between him and Diri had failed.

He promised to work with the governor in the interest of the state and its development.

He said: “Initiating this visit, which he has done for some time, underscores the personal relationship and the relationship between our people and families. We express our gratitude to him and his wife.

“We believe that this will dispel most of the negativities and allow us to continue without distractions. On our part, there is no problem. Our duty is to support him.”