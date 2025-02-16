Why I butchered student I met on Facebook – Kwara ‘Cleric’

Abdulrahman Bello, the 29-year-old self acclaimed Islamic cleric, has broken his silence on the gruesome murder of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Yetunde Lawal.

In a video believed to have been recorded at one of the police stations in the state, the suspect denied killing her for ritual purposes.

He, however, admitted to dismembering her body and dumping it in a dustbin.

Bello, who said the deceased was his girlfriend, confessed that they met on Facebook.

Giving his narrative of the incident while being questioned by voices in the video suspected to be that of police officers, Bello who was kneeling wearing a gold coloured “jalabiya”, said he was only a victim of circumstance.

He said the whole drama started when the victim came to his house in Olunlade area, Ilọrin, after attending an event,

“She said she was hungry and I went to get her food, only to return and found her gasping for breath.

“She shockingly passed out shortly after. I couldn’t cry out for help so I dismembered her body and disposed of it at a public refuse dump in the area. I was confused about what to do in that instance and couldn’t think of any better way. This is my first time, I have never done something like this before”, he added.

Bello, who spoke in Yoruba, described himself as an ‘alfa’ (Muslim cleric), adding that he was about to gain administration into Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.