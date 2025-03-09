Why I build, renovate churches – Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, has given reasons why his administration is building and renovating churches.

Senator Muhammed gave the reason during a condolence visit to the Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, over the death of Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni, and the second national deputy chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Hassan Saeed Jingir, at the Government House, Jos.

According to the governor, he builds Churches for Christians in Bauchi because it is their right as citizens of the state.

SPONSOR AD

“You renovated a Mosque as a governor of Plateau state. But that has never been done before. It may look very small . And that is what we are doing in Bauchi. We build Churches. We renovate Churches because it is their right. They are also citizens of the state, “ the governor said.

While sympathizing with governor Mutfwang, senator Muhammed described the demise of Sheik Jingir as a great loss to Islam, explaining that “Sheik Hassan Saeed Jingir was uncontroversial Islamic cleric that Islam and the entire Muslim Ummah will miss. I did listen to his preachings and he did come to Bauchi for preachings. We enjoyed him during his time. He has done well for the propagation of Islam for years. We will continue to remember him.

“We appreciate work you are doing and the all inclusive government. We have been hearing that you are carrying everybody alone. We are happy for that. As your neighbor , we will continue to tell people the good things you are doing. What touches Plateau also touches us, “ governor Bala added.