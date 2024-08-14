why i admitted sleeping with many men – housewife

Ifedayo Blessing, the estranged lover of Mr Olaniyi Solomon, has told the court why she admitted to sleeping with multiple partners. The parties appeared at…

Ifedayo Blessing, the estranged lover of Mr Olaniyi Solomon, has told the court why she admitted to sleeping with multiple partners.

The parties appeared at the popular television programme, Justice Court, presided by Justice Funmi Asaolu, over the issue of child’s paternity.

Their relationship has produced a daughter, 6, before they split last September.

City & Crime had reported during the last court session that Mr Solomon claimed his wife admitted to sleeping with 15 men while still married to him.

Giving her defence at the resumed court session, Blessing, who is now pregnant for another man, said she admitted to fornication to force their separation.

“When we were living together, he used to threaten me a lot and said anytime he saw me involved in fornication, he would send me parking.

“I have made several unsuccessful attempts to leave and threaten to take our daughter away. When he asked about my body count, I admitted having sex with five men, not 15, so that he would be angry and send me out. Is it possible to sleep with 15 men and tell your (husband) when I am not mad?

“I swore with the Bible that I will do it again because nothing like that happened. But I was surprised that he said we should start afresh and leave the past behind,” she added.

Blessing said she later agreed to return to him with her pregnancy.

“After we parted, he saw me pregnant and begged that I should return. I did but was still experiencing the same maltreatment. I told my mother to go and beg the father of my unborn child who I left without any offence to accept me back. I am with him now.

However, Mr Solomon insisted that the pregnancy belongs to him.

In her judgement, Justice Asaolu ruled that it is now apparent that the two of them can no longer leave together.

She added that Mr Solomon be allowed unfettered access to their child, ordered him to pay N20,000 monthly for the child upkeep and a DNA be conducted to determine the real father of the disputed pregnancy.