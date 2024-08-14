Why Halogen is delving into AI-driven security innovation – Chairman

Halogen’s Group Founder and Chairman, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has said the security risk management company will continue to drive innovation leadership by leveraging new thinking…

Halogen’s Group Founder and Chairman, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has said the security risk management company will continue to drive innovation leadership by leveraging new thinking to enable sustainable security in a post-digital and AI-driven world.

Shobanjo stated this while reacting to Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Security Company for 2024 award given to the company by the UK head office of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), a prestigious global body that annually celebrates excellence in security management.

The Halogen founder expressed gratitude to the company’s clients for their continued trust and praised the management and staff for driving the company’s vision.

He stated, “This is a reward for excellent leadership, clear thoughts, and a flawless vision. This is the result when a team of brilliant minds pulls together, as evidenced by what the management team and a nimble workforce can accomplish when committed to a common cause and pulling in the same direction.”

The Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Lanre Showunmi, thanked the OSPAs organisers and the eminent jurors, emphasising that the awards are a call to even higher levels of service excellence.

Showunmi pledged that Halogen Group, in line with its DNA and culture, will continue to drive innovation by leveraging on Artificial Intelligence.

The OSPAs, highly sought after for their affirmation of superior service delivery, recognises top security companies across Europe, Africa, America, Asia, Australia, and Canada.

Additionally, Halogen Group’s CEO, Wale Olaoye, who is widely sought as a distinguished security risk management expert and thought leader, received the highly coveted OSPAs Lifetime Achievement Award, making him Africa’s first inductee into the newly instituted Global Hall of Fame for security leaders.

This year’s outstanding performance marks the fifth consecutive time Halogen has outshone its peers with multiple category wins in the fiercely contested OSPAs.