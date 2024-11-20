‘Why gender-based violence persists in Nigeria’

Global Rights and The Kukah Centre (TKC) said the persistence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nigeria is attributed to a lack of dynamic and holistic approaches to address its root causes.

Speaking at a capacity-building programme on “GBV Community Prevention and Response” in Abuja, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, Executive Director of TKC, highlighted the limitations of past efforts.

He noted that while workshops and training have focused on legal frameworks, they often overlook the socio-economic and cultural realities that perpetuate SGBV in local communities.

“For decades, certain parts of the country have lacked sufficient access to education, economic aid, and employment. This disparity makes it difficult for people to be sensitised about the law, much less comply with it,” Barkindo said.

He emphasised that combating SGBV requires addressing the economic, cultural, and patriarchal systems that disempower women and girls.

He said beyond literacy, education should empower women and children with opportunities and economic independence, fostering confidence and dignity.

He also said empowering individuals economically can reduce dependence and vulnerabilities that often lead to SGBV.

Noya Sedi, Programme Officer at Global Rights, reiterated the need for collaborative community-driven solutions and effective law enforcement responses to prevent and address SGBV.