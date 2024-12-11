‘Why FG stopped relocation of Osun airport project’

The controversy over the relocation of Osun International Airport has taken a new dimension as the federal government has pulled out of the foundation laying ceremony for the project.

Daily Trust reports that the plan by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to relocate the airport from Ido-Osun to Ede, his hometown, has sparked protest.

Adeleke had planned the foundation laying event for December 13 but the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has requested a postponement following a dispute on the project.

SPONSOR AD

In a letter dated December 6 and signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Emmanuel Meribole, Keyamo asked the state government to suspend the foundation laying event until petitions arising from the existing airstrip/airport are resolved.

According to the statement, there was a need to ensure efficient and judicious use of public funds.

It was learnt that the decision by the ministry to halt the move was due to the fact that the immediate past government of Adegboyega Oyetola already secured approval for the airport to be located at Ido-Osun.

It was on the strength of this that the minister requested the postponement, the spokesman of the minister, Tunde Moshood confirmed in a chat with our correspondent.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olawale Abdulrasheed, said the state government would react officially to the matter today.

It would be recalled that a committee on the Osun airport project set up by the state government had justified the relocation of the airport, saying the old site is unsuitable “for a full-fledged airport,” adding that the site would serve as a training school for the air force based on the MOU between the state and the Air Force.