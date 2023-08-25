Why FG must restore sex education in curriculum – Society

Lack of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools in Nigeria will increase the risk of sexual abuse among young ones, the President, Society For Adolescent…

Lack of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools in Nigeria will increase the risk of sexual abuse among young ones, the President, Society For Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, has said.

Recall that former Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, ordered the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to review the curriculum and expunge sex education content in curriculum being used in schools in Nigeria.

But during the 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, EKO 2023, held in Lagos, Prof. Fatusi opined that the restoration of the subject will arm young ones with foreknowledge on sexual related issues.

“Sexual and reproductive health particularly with the issue of Comprehensive Sexuality Education which has been like a controversial issue in our country because people have poor knowledge and they have mistaken Comprehensive Sexuality Education to be teaching sex in schools which is not.

Subsidy intervention key to businesses’ survival, NACCIMA tells FG

FG seeks stakeholders’ collaboration on energy stability

“CSE helps young people to know about their own body and development, to be conscious that as they are getting to puberty, it means that if you engage in sexual intercourse without any protection you are increasing your risk of getting pregnant,” he said.

He dismissed the belief that teaching the subject would promote sex among young ones, stressing it will avert dangers related to sexual abuse.

“This is to help young people understand about sexual related issues and about what they can do to keep themselves. It is not about teaching them sex,” he said.

He called on the new minister of education, Prof Tahir Mamman, to consider the restoration of the subject to Nigeria’s academic curriculum.

“It is time to bring back CSE so that the lives of our young girls and boys, particularly in the area of sexuality and reproductive health, will not be compromised.

“So that they will have the knowledge and know what to do and at the end of the day, they can make decisions for themselves that make their lives more promising and make them to fulfill their potential,” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...