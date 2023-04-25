✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Why Evacuation Of Nigerians In Sudan Is Being Delayed

The fact that hundreds of Nigerians are currently trapped in Sudan is no longer news.

People fleeing Sudan fighting
The fact that hundreds of Nigerians are currently trapped in Sudan is no longer news.

Since the conflict between the forces of the two opposing generals in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, began, hundreds have died.

What prevents the Nigerian government from evacuating its nationals when other nations have done so?

This week on the Daily podcast, we examine the underlying cause of the government’s delays

