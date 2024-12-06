Why EU is supporting culture in Nigeria – Ambassador

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, has said the organisation is supporting the development of Nigeria’s culture because of its importance in international relations.

He disclosed this on the sideline of the closing ceremony of the Zuma International Film Festival in Abuja.

“The EU is supporting this Zuma International Film Festival in Abuja, like we’ve done a few weeks ago in Kaduna and in Enugu because culture for us is the basis of the dialogue between countries, between people.

SPONSOR AD

“Here in Nigeria, we want really to strengthen the mutual knowledge of our culture, but we want also to support the young creative ecosystem, in particular in filmmaking, and this is why we’re not only showing films in this festival.

“We are also supporting young filmmakers who have produced their first short films, or are dreaming to do so, and have been pitching.

“They have all received grants to be awarded for their short film or to be able to produce their future film based on the pitch they have presented.

He said the EU was also supporting cultural policy in Nigeria just as it is doing in over 60 countries around the globe, adding: “The European Union is the first promoter and sponsor of cultural policies through UNESCO worldwide.”

Bright Wonder Obasi, a film producer who was the festival curator said the festival was held in Kaduna, Enugu and Abuja where over 600 people participated.

“Apart from the prize money, one of the most important things these filmmakers are getting here is mentorship and they are also getting networks,” he said.

Lois Bewarang who emerged as the winner of the documentary category, got N1 million cash prize while Ipekere OlaTheRawPoet won the short film category and pocked N1 million as well.

Ibrahim Modu emerged as the 1st runner-up and Temitope Hassan took the 2nd runner-up position with a cash prize of N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Bewarang said: “I’m very happy that I won. This idea, which has been on my mind for two years now, I will also be working on it, and I’m very happy for the opportunity to finally present it out to my film community.”