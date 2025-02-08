Why election offences prosecutions are slow – INEC chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the prosecution of electoral offences remains slow in Nigeria.

The chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu spoke on Friday in Abuja during the first regular quarterly consultative meeting with the media.

Weekend Trust reports that judicial trials and convictions have arisen from electoral malpractices in both the 2019 and 2023 general elections, leading to the prosecution of some electoral officials.

SPONSOR AD

However, Yakubu highlighted a major obstacle hindering the swift resolution of such cases, saying that unlike post-election disputes handled by tribunals within a set timeframe, electoral offences have no statutory deadlines and are not accorded priority in the judicial system.

“As a result, cases often drag on for years, sometimes carrying over from one election cycle to another. Judicial and legislative actions in recent days underscore our commitment to addressing offences involving commission officials assigned to electoral duties. However, these efforts also highlight the challenges we face in prosecuting electoral offences,” Yakubu said.

He cited the recent successful prosecution of a returning officer in Akwa Ibom State as an example.

“The commission diligently pursued this case, which stemmed from the 2019 general elections, and it took nearly six years to secure a conviction at the trial court,” he said.