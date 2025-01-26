Why drivers must keep their eyes healthy – Ogun RTEAN

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ogun State Chapter, has harped on the need for drivers to keep their eyes healthy.

This followed a free eye screening exercise for over 100 members of the association, as part of the drive to address vision impairments among drivers.

The Secretary of the union, Aare Tiwalade Akingbade, described the initiative as timely and life-saving.

According to him, the exercise coincided with the association’s first meeting of the year, serving as a gesture of goodwill from the chairman of the union, Alhaji Titilayo Akibu, popularly called Efele, to members returning from the festive season.

“This initiative is essential because our work as transport operators heavily depends on clear vision.

“During our last screening exercise, several members were found to have serious eye issues, and this prompted the chairman to prioritize eye health,” Akingbade said.

He further revealed that members in need of glasses or medications were provided assistance, while those requiring surgeries would have their bills subsidized by the association.

The outreach manager from St. Mary’s Catholic Eye Hospital, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Mrs. Olanrewaju Adenike, who led the medical team, highlighted significant findings during the screening.

According to her, many drivers suffered from pterygium, a condition caused by prolonged exposure to sun and dust, exacerbated by their outdoor work environment.

“We discovered that most of these drivers rarely check their eyes, and this neglect worsens their conditions.

“Regular eye checkups, at least once a year, are crucial, especially for those over 40. We also advise against driving at night, which poses additional risks for those with compromised vision,” Olanrewaju said.

One of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Lateef Dehinde, Secretary of the Sango-Ota chapter, praised the association’s leadership for initiating the program.