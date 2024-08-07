Why Dangote refinery needs to sell fuel to depot owners, marketers in naira – Oshoma

A lawyer and energy consultant, Liborous Oshoma, has urged the Dangote refinery to sell fuel to depot owners and other marketers in local currency to…

A lawyer and energy consultant, Liborous Oshoma, has urged the Dangote refinery to sell fuel to depot owners and other marketers in local currency to ease forex pressure.

Oshoma noted that with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to sell the crude meant for local consumption to Dangote and other local refineries in naira, he should follow the same line to enable reduction in the price of the products.

“I’m not talking about PMS now; we’re talking about diesel. Dangote is producing in Nigeria, yet he’s not selling to the marketers in naira; he’s selling to them in dollars. I have spoken to some of them; apart from a very few buying in naira, others will have to source for forex. That is one of the points of disagreement between Dangote and DAPPMAN. Another area of disagreement is the costs of selling for exports and the cost of selling for local companies. These are the disparities.”

While stating that the recent controversy between Dangote and regulatory authorities was due to lack of communication, he explained that the country is not ripe to rely on Dangote refinery as its only source of energy.

He added that already, the position of the refinery makes it hard for marketers to source a large supply of petroleum products as there are no good road networks and adequate trucks to supply them.