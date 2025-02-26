Why Buhari didn’t attend APC NEC meeting –Garba Shehu

Malam Garba Shehu, the spokesperson of former President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed why Buhari was absent from the APC caucus meeting.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) held its National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was attended by prominent leaders of the APC including Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and many other stakeholders.
However, Buhari, former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai and fomer minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, were absent from the meeting.
But commenting on why Buhari was absent, Shehu told BBC Hausa that Buhari was invited to the meeting late.
He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is not a caucus member of the party. He was supposed to attend the NEC meeting, but unfortunately the invitation to the meeting was forwarded to him on Monday and it reached him on Tuesday. For this, he could not leave Daura for Abuja even if he owns a private jet.”
Shehu added that even though the former president was absent from the meeting physically, his spirit was with the attendees.
He added, “Buhari is a founding member of the APC. He was nominated by the party for president twice. He is a member of the APC even though he did not attend the meeting.”
