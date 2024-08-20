Why banditry is on the rise in Zamfara – Islamic cleric

An Islamic cleric, Sheik Abdulrahaman Azzamfari, has weighed in on the persistent threats by bandits in Zamfara state. In a video seen by Daily Trust,…

In a video seen by Daily Trust, Azzamfari delivered a message to the government of Zamfara, expressing deep concerns about the escalating insecurity and banditry in the region.

According to him, the current administration’s approach had not effectively tackled the wave of violence, allowing bandits to sense a vacuum and intensify their attacks.

He said: “The Zamfara state government must know that we are in a horrible state. Residents have farmed but they are not getting anything from it.

“The situation is worse now. Hunger and high cost of things are forcing people to migrate and abandon farming, while some to join criminal activities.

“The deployment of soldiers alone cannot solve the issue. Mediation and reconciliation with the affected communities are crucial.

“The state government must take steps towards reconciliation, as the situation is beyond mere imagination and requires a collective effort to resolve.”