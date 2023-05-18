Why Atiku, Obi lost presidential poll – Shittu

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said the presidential candidates of the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party…

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said the presidential candidates of the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, lost the February 25 poll because of lack of vision and proper organisation.

Shittu spoke in Abuja, during a press conference organised by the Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of the APC’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner, at the election petition tribunal.

But Shittu said, “I think God had been at work. God made it that Atiku and Obi shouldn’t come together as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate; we would have lost. They failed to think of that.

“Their failure is as a result of their own lack of vision and proper organisation. In 2019, Buhari got 16 million votes, this time Tinubu got 8 million votes. The opposition divided their votes so it became easier for us to win.

“If we are talking of rigging, you can only rig where you are popular; where you have the full support. The major place we would have rigged was Lagos, Oyo, others, but everybody knows we lost Lagos. So where did we rig?” he queried.

However, a former governnorship candidate in Kwara State and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the last election, Abdulaziz who expressed worry over the country’s debt profile amounting to trillions of naira called on Nigerians to pray for the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to overcome the challenges and deliver good governance.

On his part, the Convener of the event, Niyi Adebayo said, “Tinubu is unstoppable president-elect. His swearing in date is sacrosanct. He is the winner of the 2023 presidential election. We have all paid our dues for Asiwaju to be elected and we will not allow those who didn’t work for him to take over. We will make impact in his government, we will be part of his administration.”