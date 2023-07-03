Why APC must win Bayelsa gov’ship – Ex-campaign coordinator

A former Coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) in Bayelsa State, Prince Preye Aganaba, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

A former Coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) in Bayelsa State, Prince Preye Aganaba, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) must work hard to win the November 11, governorship election to attract federal presence to the state.

Aganaba, who spoke in Yenagoa at the weekend, said the current administration lacked the capacity to position Bayelsa on the path of growth and development.

He said the APC governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, was the only hope of the state to align with the centre, and therefore urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity.

Aganaba, who was an APC governorship aspirant in 2019, further said that Sylva had the capacity, experience and network to win the forthcoming poll.

He said, “Bayelsans know that they were richer between 1999 and 2015, when both the state and the centre were in the same party than between 2015 and 2019. That was why the people decided to align with the centre by voting David Lyon. Unfortunately, their will was altered by the decision of the Supreme Court.”

