Why APC lost gov’ship poll in Kano – Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has attributed the party’s loss in the governorship election in Kano State to selfishness of some party members.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, won the election with 1,019,602 votes while Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of APC polled 890,705 votes to come second.

However in an interview with BBC Hausa service, the party chairman said it is sad for the party to lose important state like Kano, adding that the party would take action on the erring members.

He said, “It was the fault of others that made us lose in Kano. There are those who did not do what they should.

“Kano is among the states that we beat our chests and say that this is ours, because whatever we do, Kano is at the top of our list.

“But because of selfishness, we found ourselves in this situation. We shouldn’t have lost Kano, but everything that happened to a person, God knows.

“We had warned all APC governors in Nigeria to do away with any form of selfishness before the election, and we think it is that selfishness that led us to lose in a state like Kano.”

The APC chairman said that the party is waiting for the election noise to die down before actions would be taken against anyone who wronged the party.

He said that despite the loss in Kano, the party was grateful to win the presidential election and in other states.

“The supplementary elections in Adamawa and Kebbi will be in our favour if God wills,” he added.