‘Why Abubakar Audu’s son apologised to Peter Obi’

Mustapha Audu, a son of former Kogi State governor, late Prince Abubakar Audu, tendered apology to the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, over a false claim of having telephone conversation with him.

Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Mr. Diran Onifade, said this in a statement.

There were reports that Obi called Mr Audu and that during the conversation, when Audu was asking some questions, Obi rudely hung up on him.

But Onifade said nothing of such happened, adding that Audu’s son spoke with an impostor.

“For the benefit of those who have been hyperventilating all day over the false allegation that Peter Obi dropped a phone call on the son of former Governor Abubakar Audu of Kogi, please note that no call took place between the two this morning.

“The young man was brought to the presence of Peter Obi at the court premises today and he was convinced he spoke with a scammer as Peter Obi was still airborne on his way from London at the time the so-called call was said to have happened. The young Audu apologised profusely,” Onifade said.