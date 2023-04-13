Why 1993 election scenario must not play out again – Sen. Abubakar

The Convener of Arewa New Agenda (ANA), Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi has said the 1993 scenario where the June 12 presidential election was annuled…

The Convener of Arewa New Agenda (ANA), Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi has said the 1993 scenario where the June 12 presidential election was annuled and interim governemnt instituted must not play out again.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Senator Abubakar who was flanked by other members of the group denounced calls for interim government, arguing that the circumstances that led to it in the 1993 elections were different.

He said, “We may recall that Nigeria in 1993 was subjected to an interim national government that lasted for a couple of months of high tension and uncertainty. Thirty years on, talks of interim government are raring their head again for no good reasons.

“For no good reasons because happenings and the situation of 1993 that led to the interim government then are completely different from the nation’s situation and happenings in 2023. The election in 1993 was declared inconclusive by the electoral body that conducted the election.

“The 2023 presidential election has produced a winner of the election and INEC the electoral body that conducted the election has declared and even issued a certificate of return to the declared winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Where then is the place for an interim government? The only option left for anyone aggrieved by the result of the election is to go to court – a remedy aggrieved parties are already resorting to. Where then does interim government come in?”