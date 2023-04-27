WHO tasks Journalists on factual reportage

The World Health Organization (WHO) has tasked journalists on factual, credible, and objective health-related reportage. This was disclosed by the Adamawa State Coordinator of the…

The World Health Organization (WHO) has tasked journalists on factual, credible, and objective health-related reportage.

This was disclosed by the Adamawa State Coordinator of the World Health Organization, Dr. Achime Teseer, during a three-day training on “Health and Behavioral Change Reporting” held at Eagles Path Hotel in Yola.

Dr. Teseer urged journalists to get factual information from credible sources on epidemic-prone diseases through UNICEF, NCDC, and the WHO, etc to disseminate objective information.

He called on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies not to hoard sensitive information to media whenever there is an outbreak of disease adding that “once the rumors come out, the choices become more difficult”.

Kingsley Igwebuike, WHO’s Communication Resource person, charged journalists to imbibe the principles of Risk Communication while reporting an outbreak of a disease to curb the number of fatalities.

He explained that the workshop aimed to improve the skills of participants beyond mere informative reporting to health behavior outcome reporting.

Additionally, it sought to increase the amount of lifesaving information on mass media and social platforms to enable risk populations to make informed decisions to protect themselves from disease infection.

More than 50 Participants who attended the workshop were drawn from print, broadcast, online, and social media.