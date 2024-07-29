WHO partners with Kano govt to combat acute malnutrition

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reaffirmed its commitment to support the Kano State government in enhancing surveillance for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) through the…

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reaffirmed its commitment to support the Kano State government in enhancing surveillance for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) through the strengthening of the primary healthcare system.

This was revealed in an address by Dr Kazadi Mulombo Walter, the WHO Country Representative and Head of Mission, represented by the Kano State Coordinator, Dr Mayana Sanusi Abubakar, during the flag-off ceremony for the first round of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) at Unguwa Uku PHC in Tarauni LGA, Kano State.

Dr Abubakar emphasised the severity of SAM, describing it as a “silent emergency.”

He noted that while more children are being treated for severe malnutrition, Kano State still bears the highest burden in Nigeria.

He highlighted the need to strengthen the PHC surveillance system within the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) strategy to ensure early detection, treatment, and referral of severe cases for advanced care.

Dr Abubakar commended the efforts of the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for allocating 18% of the state budget to health for 2024, surpassing the Abuja Declaration’s benchmark.

Regarding the outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2), Dr Abubakar noted that Kano State is now the epicentre of virus transmission.

He, however, said progress has been made in the effort to ensure quality immunisation coverage for both routine and supplemental doses.

In his address, Governor Yusuf emphasised that MNCHW aims to improve health indices through preventive and curative interventions that enable mothers and children to thrive.