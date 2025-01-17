When will accidental bombings stop?

The persistent tragedy of accidental bombings by the Nigerian military has left a devastating mark on the lives of innocent citizens. These incidents, which are often described as “mistakes,” have become alarmingly recurrent, generating widespread grief, outrage, and calls for accountability. When will these bombings stop?

The most recent incident occurred on December 27, 2024, when an airstrike targeting Lakurawa terrorists mistakenly hit Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 10 villagers, while several others sustained injuries. Just days before, another “accidental” strike claimed the lives of several villagers in Zamfara State.

These incidents are not isolated, and the frequency with which they occur raises pressing questions about the competence and precision of military operations in Nigeria.

The year 2023 also witnessed similar tragedies. One of the most shocking incidents involved an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force that killed 37 people, including herders, near the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states in Doma LGA.

Earlier, a drone strike by the Nigerian Army resulted in the deaths of 85 villagers in Tudun Biri, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. Such events have repeatedly shattered communities and left survivors battling with unending grief.

These accidental bombings are not merely numbers or statistics. Behind every casualty is a human story—families torn apart, children orphaned, and communities plunged into mourning.

The recurring nature of these incidents points to systemic issues within the Nigerian military. Questions abound regarding the accuracy of intelligence, the training of personnel, and the use of technology in military operations. Why do these “mistakes” keep happening, and what measures are being taken to prevent them?

One critical factor that appears to be at play is the reliance on outdated intelligence or imprecise targeting methods. Military operations require meticulous planning and execution, especially in densely populated areas.

The use of drones, airstrikes, and other advanced weaponry necessitates a high level of precision to minimise collateral damage. Unfortunately, it seems the Nigerian military is struggling to achieve this standard.

Another concern is the apparent lack of accountability. Each time an accidental bombing occurs, the public is presented with apologies and promises of investigations. However, these investigations rarely yield tangible outcomes or lead to meaningful changes.

It is high time the Nigerian military restrategised its approach to counterterrorism and other operations. One fundamental step is to invest in advanced technology and training for personnel. Precision-guided munitions, real-time surveillance, and improved communication systems can significantly reduce the risk of collateral damage.

Additionally, personnel must be adequately trained to interpret intelligence and execute operations with a focus on minimizing civilian casualties.

Collaboration with local communities is another avenue worth exploring. Villagers often possess valuable on-the-ground intelligence that can help the military plan operations more effectively.

Moreover, the government must institute robust mechanisms for accountability. Independent oversight committees should be established to investigate incidents of accidental bombings and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The emotional and psychological toll of these tragedies cannot be overstated. Survivors and affected families often bear the scars of these incidents for a lifetime. The government must prioritize providing adequate compensation and support to victims.

Kasim Isa Muhammad wrote from Potiskum, Yobe State