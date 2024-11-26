‘When to seek medical care for constipation’

Blessing, a 35-year-old woman, experiences hard stool every four days, coupled with pains and abdominal bloating. She tried herbal medicines and over the counter medicines to no avail. After some time, she noticed a growth which was later diagnosed as hemorrhoids at the hospital.

Dr Nasir Amina Isa, a medical doctor at Karu General Hospital, Abuja, described constipation as the inability to pass stool regularly or having bowel movements less than three times a week.

She said while occasional constipation is normal, persistent cases can lead to complications and discomfort if not addressed.

Dr Amina explained that constipation could result from various factors, including poor hydration, low dietary fibre and lack of physical activity.

“Low water intake and a diet lacking in fruits and vegetables are common causes. Some medications can also slow bowel movements, and the condition is particularly prevalent among the elderly and pregnant women,” she said.

She added that other contributing factors include insufficient exercise and underlying medical conditions which, if left untreated, can lead to serious complications.

“A constipated person may develop haemorrhoids, swollen veins around the rectum, or anal injuries due to straining. In severe cases, it can cause rectal prolapse, where the lower intestine protrudes out of the anus, or hernias,” she said.

The expert advised people to seek medical attention if constipation symptoms persist for more than a week or are accompanied by pain or blood in the stool.

“If home remedies like increasing fluid intake and eating fibre-rich food don’t work, it’s time to see a doctor,” she said.

She said prevention is often the best approach to managing constipation, which includes drinking plenty of fluids and eating a fibre-rich diet that includes fruits and vegetables, which can help maintain regular bowel movements.

She emphasised the role of regular physical activity in promoting a healthy digestive system.

She said for mild cases, self-care measures such as increased fluid and fibre intake are usually sufficient. However, more severe cases may require medical intervention.

“In the hospital, we may prescribe laxatives like lactulose or polyethylene glycole to soften stools and make them easier to pass,” she said.

Dr Amina stressed the importance of dietary changes, particularly in households that consume predominantly carbohydrate-heavy meals.

“Many families eat more carbs and neglect fiber-rich foods. Also, during harmattan, dehydration can worsen constipation, so it’s important to drink more water during this season,” she advised.