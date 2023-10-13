What’s in 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback offers a safe and predictable ride irrespective of the distance. Low to the ground and lightweight, the 2024 Toyota Corolla…

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback offers a safe and predictable ride irrespective of the distance.

Low to the ground and lightweight, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, according to Toyota, will reintroduce the riders to the thrill of driving with the various interesting features that come with it.

Its sporty exterior highlights its practical five-door design, while the interior boasts the latest tech. “So, whether you’re cruising through downtown tonight or going away for the weekend, the Corolla Hatchback is ready for whatever’s next,” Toyota said.

With drive modes that give even more control of how its standard 2.0L Dynamic Force Engine performs and suspension that keeps you planted, you’ll enjoy a drive that’s smooth, comfortable and ready to deliver a fun and nimble driving experience.

Key features

Paddle shifters hone the riders’ paddle-shifting skills with the Dynamic-Shift CVT, which combines the immediate response of a traditional first gear with the efficiency of a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Drive modes, instantly tailor the drive to suit the driver’s whim with a flip of a switch. Sport Mode indulges your spirited side with a feel of sharper acceleration.

Eco Mode, adjusts throttle input to help maximize your efficiency. Normal Mode blends fuel economy with performance. Optimized suspension brings more excitement out of every corner.

Corolla Hatchback’s optimized suspension helps reduce body roll, keeping it planted when things get twisty, and smoothing out the bumps of the everyday drive.

The manufacturer says the hatchback which begins sale in April 2024 comes with LED fog lights. Available LED fog lights peek out on either side of the gloss-black front grille surround, illuminating the Corolla Hatchback’s aggressive front end.

18-in alloy wheels. Available 18-in. alloy wheels2 add to the unique profile of the Corolla Hatchback. Every stoplight is a chance to turn heads. Every spoke on the wheels is crafted to enhance style.

The attractive aesthetic of the Corolla Hatchback Nightshade is heightened by bold, blackout accents. The two-tone roof, 1 black badging, and available accessory vented sport wing perfectly complement the look of its sleek and sporty silhouette.

The Great Indoors

Corolla Hatchback’s premium piano-black accents, soft-touch materials and contrast stitching on the dash and doors show that no inch of the interior was overlooked.

Available 8-way power-adjustable seats with SofTex®3 trim with sport fabric inserts and dual-zone automatic climate control also let you personalize the ease in every drive.

8-in. multimedia touchscreen

A stunning 8-in. touchscreen display makes staying connected simple. Tune in with compatible wireless Apple CarPlay®4 or Android Auto,™5 while available Wi-Fi Connect6 and Safety Connect®7 trials help provide added peace of mind.

Fully Digital Gauge Cluster An available 7-in. Fully Digital Gauge Cluster puts driving information right before your eyes. You can also use the steering wheel controls to scroll through songs, make calls and more.

Cargo space Go ahead and load up. With fold-flat rear seats and 17.8 cubic feet of cargo volume, Corolla Hatchback has room for the whole crew and practically all their stuff but some reviews indicate a Sedan could bring more comfort for the back seat passengers because of the longer legroom behind the front seats.

Peaceful driving

Peace of mind comes standard, so says Toyota. The Toyota Safety Sense™ 3.028 is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These features, described as innovative, were designed to help protect drivers and passengers from harm.

