According to auto enthusiasts, there’s nothing else on the road that’s quite like the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GG63, especially the Nigerian road. The original G-Wagon was…

The original G-Wagon was an icon, a military vehicle with the interior of an S-Class.

It is mostly used by politicians, celebrities, and top class businessmen.

The redesigned second-generation version of the SUV arrived in 2019, retaining all of the looks, panache and capability of the original but with a more refined interior and better in-car tech and driver aids. That said, it’s far from the most comfortable or best-driving luxury SUV on the road. The GG63 wins on charm more than anything else.

The search Mercedes-Benz G63 was redesigned in 2019, but for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz G63, the SUV sees only a few minor equipment changes.

For the 2023, a G Professional package includes a roof rack, spare wheel holder, cherry wood trim for the luggage compartment, and matte black 18-inch wheels. An optional logo package is also newly available.

Adding to the search Mercedes-Benz G63’s off-road chops, the interior is all about luxury and offers more space for people and cargo than the previous generation. Standard features include a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster, heated front and rear seats with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering column, and three-zone automatic climate control.

With the check of a few option boxes, buyers can enjoy massaging front seats with ventilation, a heated steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery, and a digital gauge display.

It comes with a V8 engine which sounds burly and muscular.

The high centre of gravity and noticeable body roll doesn’t instil confidence around corners. The traction and stability control systems also aggressively activate to keep your wheels on the ground should you try to get enthusiastic with your driving, which is probably just as well.

The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore.

Interior

The G-Class’ boxy shape results in some serious ergonomic limitations. According to Carmats, the seats are rather high, and while there’s some adjustability, the only seating position that really works is to sit tall and square. While the headroom is superb, the shorter door openings and high seat cushions mean passengers will have to duck while navigating the high step-up.

Technology

The reviewers at Carmat.ng reveals that the G-Class is stuck with the old search Mercedes-Benz COMAND infotainment system rather than the newer MBUX. It’s not a bad system, but it’s comparatively limited in functionality.

Fuel economy

In terms of fuel economy, it was said to be averaged about 13 mpg in our testing of the G 550, which is below the EPA’s estimate of 16 mpg in combined city/highway driving for the 2022 model.

