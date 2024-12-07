What we’re doing to tackle insecurity — Defence minister

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is the minister of defence and a former governor of Jigawa State. In this exclusive interview with Weekend Trust, the businessman- turned politician spoke on current security challenges, including the one posed by Lakurawa in some parts of the North-West, synergy among security agencies and why it is proving difficult to recruit more fighters. He also spoke on what the President Bola Tinubu administration is doing to redeem its pledge of securing Nigeria.

President Bola AhmedTinubu’s administration is roughly 17 months now, with you as defence minister. What can you say you have achieved so far?

Since my appointment as the minister of defence in August 2023, the ministry has come up with notable initiatives that have been targeted at strengthening Nigeria’s security infrastructure. Key among these include improving local defence production, enhancing military resourcing and fostering international cooperation. With the synergy of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act signed into law by the president in the late 2023, the DICON has been empowered to produce and manage ammunition locally, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and cutting costs, while fostering self-reliance in military manufacturing. Additionally, the ministry has enhanced research and development efforts, working closely with the private sector to develop indigenous military technology. Some of the companies that are partnering with DICON on military production are; D7G, Proforce Limited, Imperium Industries Nigeria Ltd, Defence Integrated Resources Ltd, DICON Sur, among others.

On an operational level, the ministry has strengthened the armed forces to significantly decimate the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east, as well as other criminal groups across the country. Several operational theatres have also been established to meet the growing demand. For instance, the newly re-designated Operation FANSAN YAMMA has greatly re-jigged our quest to defeat banditry in the North-west and parts of North-central. The Nigerian Navy’s capabilities have also been improved, leading to a reduction in maritime crimes and boosted oil production. This was achieved by deploying new surveillance technology, offshore patrol vessels, helicopters and the deep blue project in conjunction with NIMASA.

The ministry has also modernised welfare provisions for veterans, improving their access to health care and pensions through digital systems that streamline verification processes. Furthermore, international partnerships have been expanded through the representation of Nigeria at global security forums, strengthening alliances with countries to enhance military training, technology transfer and equipment acquisition.

There is concern about lack of synergy among various security agencies, with some people saying this might be the reason for the country’s inability to subdue non-state actors. Do you agree with this?

The Ministry of Defence has been promoting collaboration among the armed forces, security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a unified approach to national security in Nigeria. Initiatives such as joint training exercises, seminars and workshops have fostered teamwork and improved interagency communication, information sharing and collaboration. Also, joint task force operations, such as Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Whirl Stroke and Operation Safe Haven have become more seamless and efficient, leading to tangible results. As aptly captured by the president during Nigeria’s 64th independence broadcast, over 300 Boko Haram members and bandit commanders have been eliminated by our gallant troops in the North-east, North-west, and some other parts of the country.

We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home. From June 2023 to date, our troops, in conjunction with other stakeholders, have neutralised 11,752 criminals, arrested 11,937 suspects and rescued 7,808 hostages. Additionally, 17,246 terrorists and their families have surrendered due to pressure from our troops.

Furthermore, 6,852 assorted weapons and 146,542 various ammunition, 127 HH radios, 568 vehicles, 964 motorcycles and 1049 mobile phones were recovered. In the maritime domain, crude oil theft amounting to about N103 billion was prevented. Our troops also confiscated/destroyed 3,812 dugout pits, 1,852 boats, 4,527 storage tanks, 3,609 cooking ovens, 135 pumping machines and 1,936 illegal refining sites. Moreover, 92,560,758,931 litres of stolen crude oil, 64,116,282 litres of illegally refined AGO, 3,921,149 litres of DPK and 3,359,785 litres of PMS were recovered. These successes demonstrate the effectiveness of our collaborative security strategy.

For a very long time, people with military backgrounds were appointed defence ministers. But you do not have a military background, how has it been for you?

My appointment as Nigeria’s minister of defence by President Tinubu represents a shift from the tradition of appointing individuals with military background. It is assessed to be based on my administrative experience, as well as proven successes in the field of crisis management, especially as the former governor of Jigawa State. During my governorship, pragmatic approaches were brought to governance and management of complex challenges, especially in the realm of economic and security reforms, which led to a notable reduction in crime in the state. My approach to security in Jigawa entailed cooperation among local stakeholders. The experience garnered has influenced my role as the minister of defence.

You are from the North-west, a part of the country heavily hit by insecurity; would you say you have been able to bring your knowledge of the area and experience to bear in tackling this issue?

As minister of defence, I am in a unique position to leverage my understanding of the North-west, which has been affected by banditry and insurgency. My insights into the socio-political and economic dynamics of the region, gained during my tenure as governor of Jigawa State, offer a strategic advantage, which has guided my policy formulation and strategies to address insecurity. Since taking office, I have focused on strengthening local defence and security infrastructure. This has included advocating better resourcing and support for the Nigerian Armed Forces, increasing their operational capacity and supporting local defence initiatives.

Also, my focus on the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) for local weapons and ammunition production is based on the understanding that boosting local manufacturing can reduce dependency on foreign equipment while allowing for faster deployment of resources in vulnerable regions like the North- west. Moreover, the administration has emphasised collaboration with regional leaders and neighbouring countries to tackle cross-border crime and manage the movement of arms and extremist groups across the Sahel.

My approach recognises that a localised understanding, combined with broader national and international strategies, is critical in effectively combating insecurity in the North-west and beyond.

As minister of defence, what do you make of this new aggression—the Lakurawa group?

I am aware of the concerns surrounding the Lakurawa movement and its potential to mirror past insurgencies like Boko Haram. The Defence Headquarters under my leadership has been actively monitoring and analysing the activities of the group to prevent escalation. I have prioritised proactive measures, combining intelligence operations with community engagement to disrupt recruitment efforts.

I am confident that with improved intelligence sharing and a focus on local engagement, we can efficiently contain emerging threats like Lakurawa.

What do you say about the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)?

The reduction in IPOB-related incidents is the result of a multi-pronged approach I have implemented, combining dialogue, strategic intelligence operations and community-based initiatives. I have encouraged dialogue with local leaders and stakeholders in the South-east, fostering a more peaceful environment. By prioritising intelligence-led operations and ensuring the armed forces operate with a focus on minimising civilian harm, I have contributed to reducing escalations.

The belief is that without security, there is no policy, whether economic or political, that will yield any results.

I fully recognise that security is the base of any sustainable development. That is why the ministry has focused on creating a stable environment that supports economic and political advancements. As minister of defence, I am prioritising the strengthening of Nigeria’s internal and border security through improved military logistics, technological upgrades and enhanced inter-agency collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and other institutions.

My initiatives include increased patrols in volatile regions, enhanced cyber-security measures and efforts to curtail financial flows to insurgent groups.

Why is it difficult to recruit more troops to tackle this menace?

I wish to state here that recruitment across services has been steady, according to stipulated guidelines. I will thank Mr President for providing the needed support to boost the manpower holding of our armed forces. I wish to also thank Nigerians for expressing their desire to serve their fatherland by turning out en masse during recruitment exercises. However, let me clarify that recruiting additional troops involves logistical and financial complexities, such as training resources, budget allocations and infrastructural support. While we recognise the need for increased personnel to address rising security challenges, we are also focused on maintaining high recruitment standards to ensure that new soldiers are well prepared and equipped for the complex security environment.

A few months ago, you visited Ajaokuta with the DICON team. Where are we on the production of military hardware, particularly arms and ammunition?

My visit to Ajaokuta was part of my commitment to advancing local defence production capabilities. Since then, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria has accelerated efforts to set up production facilities for arms and ammunition, working closely with stakeholders at Ajaokuta. We have commenced the initial stages of local arms production, focusing on manufacturing small arms and ammunition to meet immediate operational needs.

We are also fostering technical partnerships to facilitate technology transfer and enhance local expertise. These developments are crucial for reducing Nigeria’s reliance on foreign defence supplies, ensuring timely availability of resources and advancing national self-sufficiency in military hardware production.

Is the ministry considering the adoption of AI in fighting security?

The ministry is making significant progress in advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence within Nigeria’s security framework. We are working to partner with leading technology firms and academic institutions to develop AI-driven solutions for surveillance, data analysis and predictive security measures. Several pilot programmes are underway, focusing on integrating AI systems into intelligence operations, particularly in areas prone to insurgency and criminal activities.