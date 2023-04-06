What Tools Nigerian Players Can Use When GamStop is Unavailable

If you have gaming issues or you are worried that soon this may become a huge issue for you, using some self-exclusion method is recommended.…

If you have gaming issues or you are worried that soon this may become a huge issue for you, using some self-exclusion method is recommended. GamStop works well and it has helped millions of people. But this method is not available in Nigeria. Only casino operators that have a UKGC licence are able to join the program. It means that players who decided to play even after joining the self-exclusion scheme can easily access Non GamStop Slots sites without any additional steps. So, the question is still open, what players can use if GamStop is unavailable? Luckily, there are many free and subscription-based solutions which are available right now. We will cover the most popular options so you can choose the one you like the most or understand how to find an alternative.

Gamblock

Gamblock is not a new thing. This app has been available online since 2000 and it is more than popular and effective. One of the reasons for that is the use of algorithms. These will scan a website. If any iGaming-related content is found the site will be blocked. This has a huge role in all of this because there is no database that may not contain a certain casino.

At the same time, we can see that there is no need to update the app on a regular basis. You will download the app, configure it and you can start using it. The app will work well on all major operating systems. For instance, you can use it on Android, iOS, Windows, Apple computers, and more.

The app works well and has helped a lot of different people deal with their issues. If you want to get the same thing, use the app and you will see the appeal.

Gamblock is a unique piece of software thanks to the system and how it operates. Most other apps will use a database where websites are included or uploaded. The app will simply block the sites that are in the database. This means that players can still play games at sites that are not part of the database. Although rare, this can happen. Gamblock is different and it will block all sites.

GamBan

This is a huge app and has been known for receiving a lot of different rewards over the years. The main reason for that is the success rate and the overall appeal among the users. The app is available in Nigeria. Keep in mind that we are referring to GamBan as the app but this is software. You can use it on computers, smartphones, tablets, and more. All operating systems like Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, and Windows are supported. Just choose the desired version when downloading the software and start using it.

Once you install the app and configure it, real-money gaming will not be an option any longer. You cannot play at iGaming sites in Nigeria and there is no way you can skip or bypass the ban. The game will be banned even with crypto payments. You will have to wait until the self-exclusion ban has expired. When it expires, you can continue playing the games.

NetNanny

The app here is a common and popular method. Nigerian players have been using this method for a long period of time. You can see that it was developed in the 90s. Back at the time it was created for parental control. Parents were able to use the app and control the internet time their children had. In the 2000s, the app was redeveloped.

Now it comes with a powerful self-exclusion mode you can use to distance yourself from online gaming. Just get the app and configure it how you like. Once you are done with this, you can see that real money gaming is not possible. You cannot visit these sites in Nigeria and place bets. The self-exclusion will last as long as you want. The app is not free but it is appealing.

You can use Net Nanny on all major operating systems and therefore on all devices. For instance, you can use it on Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, and more. Using the app is simple and easy. You would need a couple of minutes to make all of this work perfectly.

Keep in consideration that you can still use parental control. These features are available and they can be helpful in this case scenario. Yes, they are not mandatory for players with gambling issues but they may be helpful in some rare cases. Try the app once and you will see how appealing it is and how many great features players and users, in general, have at their disposal.

The Final Word

GamStop is not an option any Nigerian player can use. Luckily this doesn’t mean that there is no help for these punters and that they will have to live with issues. You still have options to control your entertainment activity that work well in the country and block most iGaming sites in a second. You will have to choose which method or app works best for you and use it. All we can add here is that these apps have been used across the world and millions will use them for a long time. Now you can do the same thing if you have a reason for that.