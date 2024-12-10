What to know about COVID variant XEC

Recently the COVID-19 variant called SARS-CoV-2 XEC sub-variant was reported in Australia.

A letter purportedly from the Federal Ministry of Health warning about the virus had gone viral last week Friday.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said the COVID-19 variant called SARS-CoV-2 XEC sub-variant has not yet been detected in Nigeria.

The director general of the agency, Dr Jide Idris, allayed the fears of the public saying the recent detection of the variant—a descendant of the Omicron lineage—has highlighted the ongoing evolution of the COVID-19 virus.

He said, “There is no need for unnecessary anxiety or panic. COVID-19 remains a significant risk, particularly for the elderly, individuals with underlying chronic illnesses, those undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplant recipients, and individuals with suppressed immune systems.”

He also said, “XEC variants which are descendants of the Omicron lineage JN.1 are yet to be detected in Nigeria.”

He explained that there are many variants of SARS-COVID-2 being monitored globally.

He stated that currently, the JN.1, classified as the Variant of Interest (VOI), is now reported in 132 countries, including the United States, India, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, New Zealand, Thailand, Canada, and Singapore, and Nigeria, adding that, “A VOI is not yet deemed to pose a serious risk. “

However, he said the XEC is a subvariant of JN.1 and has been designated as the Variant Under Monitoring (VUMs) that is being watched for potential concerns and not considered to pose a significant risk; and has not yet met the criteria for designation as VOI.

He said, “There has been a reported rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the XEC variant, which has been detected so far in 43 countries across different continents, Europe, Asia, North America and recently in Botswana, Africa.”

He said though the JN.1 has been reported in Nigeria since January 2024, the XEC variants which are descendants of the Omicron lineage JN.1 are yet to be detected in Nigeria.

“The JN.1 sub-variants are dominant globally and are the fastest growing among currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2. The XEC subvariant has exhibited higher transmissibility as compared to other variants but has not shown evidence of increased severity,” he said.

The NCDC boss enjoined all health facilities, both public and private, to increase the testing for COVID-19 on suspected patients.

He said all positive samples are encouraged to be sent to the NCDC laboratory and other public health-accredited laboratories for sequencing.

He further said that the National COVID-19 Technical Working Group (COVID-19 TWG) continues to monitor and conduct analyses of surveillance data both internationally and across the country to guide public health response activities.

Dr Jide added that in line with the agency’s emergency preparedness and response strategy, it has continuously upgraded and updated its strategies and capabilities (surveillance, detection, stockpiling, training inclusive) for a quick and effective response.

He enjoined citizens, including media practitioners, to share only verified information responsibly.

He also advised the public to protect themselves in the following ways:

Maintaining Good Personal Hygiene: Wash hands regularly with soap and running water, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or into a bent elbow.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Wear Masks: If you have flu-like symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, or if you are at risk of severe disease, use a mask in crowded and high-risk situations.

Physical distancing, keeping rooms well ventilated, and avoiding crowds.

Stay Vigilant: Be on the alert for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, headache, nausea, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell. Seek medical advice promptly if you develop such symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or similar symptoms.

Get Tested: For any febrile illness and respiratory symptoms, prompt testing can help identify cases with a high risk.

Get Vaccinated: Ensure you and your family members are fully vaccinated and receive booster doses as recommended.

He further said the NCDC would continue to monitor the global situation and provide Nigerians with scientifically sound and evidence-based information on any changes in SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology and genomics that may threaten public health.

Also, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through its spokesman, Alaba Balogun, advised members of the public not to panic but continue with the universal precautions of observing personal hygiene including regular washing of hands.

Balogun said, “Since the COVID variant XEC has not been detected in Nigeria, it has therefore become imperative to correct the misinformation and fear of the general public concerning the resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria and ignore the contents of a letter Ref.No.DHS/INSPDIV/017/VOL.1/46 dated 5th December, 2024 that has been circulating in social media and go about their normal business.”

He said the ministry’s spokesman said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through her agencies has stepped up surveillance including at all entry points to Nigeria.