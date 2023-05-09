✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAIILY: What Nigeria Should Learn From Sudan

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan has somewhat drawn the attention of Nigerians to the happenings in the country.

    By Lilian Ogazi And Mohammed Auwal Sulieman

Download Here

 

 

 

 

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan has somewhat drawn the attention of Nigerians to the happenings in the country.

Of recent, some experts are of the opinion that what is currently playing out in Sudan would most likely occur in Nigeria one day.
How possible is that?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at what Nigeria should learn form the happenings in Sudan and how Nigeria can avoid what is happening there.

