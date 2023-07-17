What my cabinet will look like – Gov Oborevwori

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says his cabinet will be made up of youths, middle-aged and the elderly. Oborevwori made this known at a…

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says his cabinet will be made up of youths, middle-aged and the elderly.

Oborevwori made this known at a Thanksgiving Service in honour of his Deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

“The appointments are coming. We will have a mixture of the young, the average and the old. God is leading us, nobody is directing this administration.

”We will do the right thing for our people at the right time,” Oborevwori said.

He said that the state government would be fair and just in the appointments and distribution of projects across the state.

He urged the people of the state to continue to pray for him and his administration to enable him to deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

Oborevwori, accompanied by his wife, Tobore, noted that his administration was a product of the grace and mercy of God.

He reminded the people about the importance of thanksgiving in perfecting the acts of God upon any man.

”I overcame so many challenges to become governor. I am happy to be here to join my friend and brother, the Deputy Governor and his wife, Catherine to give thanks to God for our successful inauguration as governor and deputy and for all our victories at the election and in the courts.

“We have come to thank God for finding us worthy to serve at this time in the history of our dear State.

“We will continue to give God thanks for giving us the opportunity to lead Delta at this time in spite of several challenges, which we overcame by God’s grace.

“Thanking God is very important and that is why we will continue to appreciate the hand of God upon our lives and state,” he said.

He commended the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for his skills training and entrepreneurship programmes, while assuring that his administration will do more to touch the lives of the people of the state.

The governor pledged to deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda for the state. (NAN)

