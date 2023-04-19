What military needs to defeat terrorists – NDC Commandant

The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, says the military needs to be ahead of the violent non-state actors. According to…

The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, says the military needs to be ahead of the violent non-state actors.

According to him, magic technologies like artificial intelligence and others are the much needed game changers that will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the military’s responses to the challenges facing Nigeria.

He spoke yesterday at the commencement of the 12th National Security Seminar of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College, Abuja, with the theme ‘Application of Technology as Force Multiplier in Enhancing Peace and Security in Nigeria’.

“If we’re to also avoid the experiences of the past, where Nigeria has to beg foreigners to prosecute legitimate internal security challenges against militancy, terrorism and insurgency, then we need to reappraise our research and development efforts in technology acquisition and innovation.

“We need to also revamp our military industrial complex, and these efforts must be of national outlook and driven by research and development,” he said.

The president of the association, Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi, said the seminar was to consolidate on the great successes achieved so far by applying some force multipliers, considering the spread of criminal activities across Nigeria.