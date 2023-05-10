What FCTA will not reopen Garki market now — Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday insisted not to reopened Garki International market until traders comply with its sanitation guidelines. Mr Ikharo Attah,…

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday insisted not to reopened Garki International market until traders comply with its sanitation guidelines.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, stated this when he visited the market along with the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Osilama Braimah to reassess the cleanliness of the environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AEPB sealed Garki market over poor sanitation and inability of the traders to take necessary measures to keep to the desired standard set by the FCTA.

The minister’s aide said that despite the closure of the market since Friday May 5, there were still refuse in different locations within the market.

Attah noted that the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, wants a clean and safe Abuja, therefore, necessary steps must be put in place to uphold the standard.

“The present stage of Garki market is a disaster waiting to happen, we have gone round the market to check the level of sanitation but it is still bad.

” We sealed it since last Friday May 5, so by now there is supposed to be some signs of seriousness on the part of traders.

“The Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB has acted in line with the Ministerial directives, any part of Abuja either market, school or office must be kept clean.”

The AEPB boss, Braimah said the board was keen on reopening the market but was not satisfied with the level of hygiene. (NAN)