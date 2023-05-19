What are the benefits of relocating with your kids abroad? A LESSON FROM VANTAGE MIGRATION

One of the many worries of parents looking to relocate abroad is the concern about their kids. However, this is only normal. Most parents worry…

One of the many worries of parents looking to relocate abroad is the concern about their kids. However, this is only normal. Most parents worry about the possibility of relocating with their children and their children’s well-being in a foreign land. If this is your category, then read on. This post will help you ease into traveling because there are lots of benefits to relocating abroad with one’s kids.

Many students worry about the possibility of relocating with their children and, more importantly, they are concerned about how their children would adapt to the new system. This is Hannah’s story, a past student of Vantage Migration who wanted to pursue her study abroad dreams and travel abroad with her children. Aside from not knowing how to achieve this, the disparaging voices of its impossibility were not helping either, as well as the fear of not getting a visa.

Her encounter with Vantage Migration was an eye-opener on how relocating with one’s children is possible. The possibility mindset is one of the main lessons at Vantage Migration, that is; the possibility of getting the desired results by following the right steps. This right step is the experiential mindset we cultivate in our students: the power to bargain to get what you want and to draft your proposal correctly by following a step-by-step failure-proof process.

So what, then, is the importance of traveling abroad with your children?

Relocating allows you to work and develop a global citizenship mindset. Apart from the various advantages living and schooling abroad gives to you, it benefits your children in various excellent ways:

International Exposure: One of the ways to better the lives of your children is by exposing them to new cultures and not limiting them to only a fragment of the world, especially at an early This is why most parents have learned to be passionate about exposing their children to new interests, and even cultures of the world through books, movies, and loads of epicurean places. Traveling with your kids on a study abroad route is simply taking them to those pictures or scenes they have seen. It makes them multiculturally inclined and provides them with better opportunities that help them better appreciate the world, its people, and its cultures. Traveling abroad gives them limitless possibilities and broadens their horizon. Imagine your children experiencing a new country with you and seeing you study in a foreign country. This has a way of helping them cultivate a desire to explore and take advantage of opportunities as well.

A Better Life: While this might look like a cliche, the truth in this cannot be denied. Many international students relocate to these high-income countries on the quest to create better opportunities and increased living standards through the educational pathway. Bringing your kids on this journey does the same for them. This is not to undermine the resources of whatever host country you came from but the truth is a seed grows faster and better in good soil. For instance, your children will grow and develop more capacity in a country with better facilities and access to better opportunities. Your child is exposed to all the boundless resources they can accrue from these high-income countries, they also have access to better education and it is no news that many of these high-income countries have been praised for their educational

It Helps Them Integrate: Children learn so fast and tend to adapt well. Studying abroad with your kids will help them adapt faster to a new culture. You can attest that what it takes an adult to learn, a child can easily pick up. This helps them integrate into society which further helps them adjust to the new world and

Language Acquisition: Traveling to any of these high-income countries can also help children develop their language skills. They will be immersed in the language and will have more opportunities to practice speaking it. This can be particularly advantageous for children who are learning a second language or for those who are bilingual. For instance, a parent relocating to Canada where their official language is both English and French, gives their kids the opportunity to acquire a new language. Even more, many of these high-income countries have many non-English speaking nationals who are only unified by the English language, coming to this country for the same purpose with their kids too. When your kids mingle with them, they tend to pick a new word or two.