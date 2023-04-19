What Are Asmussen’s Chances In The Kentucky Derby 2023?

There is just under a month to go before the opening Triple Crown of the season, with the Kentucky Derby 2023 taking place at Churchill…

There is just under a month to go before the opening Triple Crown of the season, with the Kentucky Derby 2023 taking place at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

Many of the leading barns from across the United States will be represented in Grade 1 this year, and a number will be dreaming of landing a dream Derby win. One of the main trainers that are still chasing that elusive Kentucky Derby success is Steve Asmussen.

Asmussen’s Derby Record

The wait for a first Derby win continues for Asmussen. The trainer has landed 29 significant stakes races throughout his career, including the Preakness Stakes and Rachel Alexandra. But, he is yet to land the big opening Triple Crown success.

There is no doubt that he has had some outstanding contenders in recent history. And he once again will have some competitors in the 2023 Kentucky Derby wagering odds.

He saddled Gun Runner in the 2016 race, but the subsequent Breeders’ Cup Classic winner could only hold on to second. Last year was potentially his very best chance, but Epicenter was headed on the line by 81-1 shot Rich Strike. But, the dream remains alive for Asmussen in 2023 with two solid chances.

Disarm

Disarm certainly appears to be Asmussen’s leading contender in the 2023 edition of the race, but he will need a top three finish in the G3 Lexington to assure his spot. At present, the three-year-old sits 26th on the leaderboard with 40 points, meaning a win in the final prep race would catapult him up to eleventh in the standings.

Disarm has looked talented across his previous four starts, and his place in the Derby would have already been assured in the G2 Louisiana Derby if he hadn’t come up against an improving Kingsbarns. He could only finish second in that race, but a speed rating of 89 continues to show his progression. But, it would be a concern that his only career win to date was recorded in maiden special weight company over seven furlongs at Saratoga.

Extra Anejo

There was big confidence surrounding the ability of Extra Anejo after being purchased for a huge price in sales. However, his career to this point hasn’t been without its issues, as he was forced to miss the majority of the Derby trail after suffering an injury at the end of 2022. The three-year-old returned to training in March, but will likely need a minor miracle to make the field for the Kentucky Derby this year.

He was excellent on his debut in the maiden company back in October, as he scored a lightning-fast speed rating of 99 over seven furlongs at Keeneland. However, we are yet to see him since that start, meaning that he won’t have the required points to make the line-up. But, connections could yet turn their attention toward the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes later in the year.

Who Is The Likely Kentucky Derby Winner?

There have been some excellent performances on the Road to the Kentucky Derby this year, but it appears unlikely that the winner of the race will be coming from the Asmussen barn. Forte has been the long-time favorite to claim victory in the opening Triple Crown race of the season, and he looked spectacular in the G1 Florida Derby when coming off the pace to beat the talented Mage by a length.

Japanese raider Derma Sotogake looks like a very interesting contender after landing the G2 UAE Derby, while Tim Yakteen’s Practical Move could be a very solid contender. However, it’s likely that whichever horse can best Forte will likely be landing the Kentucky Derby in 2023.