We’ve never failed to settle claims in 26 years – CSCS

The Central Securities Clearing System PLC (CSCS) has stated that since its establishment, it has not failed in its services of securing, clearing and settling claims in Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Media Trust Group yesterday, the MD/CEO of CSCS, Jalo-Waziri, said there is a need for Nigerians to take advantage of security exchanges to create wealth for themselves and their partners.

“We feel that it is time that we as an institution talked about how the market has transformed to encourage others to either transform or to encourage others to participate in the transformation that we’re doing so that the whole system is better.

He said the company would host the AMEDA conference 2025 in Lagos from April 23 to 25 with the theme: “Shaping the Future: Financial Markets & Infrastructures as Catalysts for Transforming Economies.”

“We are bringing different CSPs around the world. It’s not only Africa, Middle East and other CSPs that are coming to the place but from Russia, Mexico and other countries that we are looking at 40 speakers, 2,000 delegates coming in with different sections and sponsorship partners.”

On the need to invest in the capital market, he said, “We want to ensure that when we come out with our results this year, we can also explain to partners, leaders to ensure that even retail investors can start understanding what the capital markets are about and what is going on in that market as well. And then the products that we have will also help retail investors to start creating wealth for themselves.”