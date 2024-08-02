We’ve heard you loud and clear, Sanwo-Olu tells protesters

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has told the #EndBadGovernance protesters to call off their actions because their voices have been “heard, loud and clear.” He…

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has told the #EndBadGovernance protesters to call off their actions because their voices have been “heard, loud and clear.”

He praised what he called peaceful conduct of the protesters in Lagos State, saying they have chosen peace and shunned the path of destruction.

Sanwo-Olu added that “the message of the protest – hunger in the land – has also been well noted.”

The governor said this in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotsho.

He, however, admitted that there has been a slowdown of business in some parts of the State due to the fear “that hooligans and architects of anarchy” might unleash terror on them.

“Thankfully, that did not happen,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said “To a large extent, Lagosians have chosen to embrace peace and shun the path of destruction while expressing their views and constitutional right to protest.

“The message of the protest – hunger in the land – has also been well noted. It is, however, important to reiterate the fact that the Federal Government is taking steps to reverse the situation. Besides opening the National Grains Reserve, the Federal Government has suspended import duties on food items – a measure that will, no doubt, ensure that the current food shortage is addressed and high prices are rolled back. We will work with all food distributors to ensure that our citizens enjoy the resultant price reductions.”

On the part of Lagos, he said the popular Sunday Markets will return with its 25% discount on all major food items as part of efforts to reduce hunger in the state.

He said “The Medical Outreach, which offered thousands of our people treatment free of any charge whatsoever, will also return. We are finalising the logistics for its implementation. We will continue to ensure that all expectant women enjoy free delivery in our hospitals. The 25% slash in fares on all our transport facilities will continue. So will all the other measures we have put in place to relieve Lagosians of the burden of these times.”

Sanwo-Olu said considering all the Federal and State Governments have done, it is high time the protesters called off their actions because “Their voices have been heard – loud and clear.”

He also praised the professional conduct of all security agencies, community leaders, religious Leaders, resident Associations and others for ensuring that “the peace we cherish was not compromised.”

“We will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that our State remains peaceful and a beacon of hope for all.

“Lagosians are enjoined to go about their businesses without any fear. Security agents will continue to ensure that our State is safe and that businesses can operate without any harassment,” he added.