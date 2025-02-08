‘We’ve created 3, 962 agric jobs in Kano’

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP)—a 5-year project funded by the Islamic Development Bank (lsDB), and Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF) in collaboration with the Kano State Government is said to have created over 3, 962 jobs as part of the project’s contribution to poverty reduction and strengthened food and nutrition security of vulnerable populations in the state.

This was disclosed by the Project Coordinator of KSADP in the office of Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), Comrade Abdulrasheed Hamisu Kofarmata, during an agricultural inputs’ distribution programme held at Makole town in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state organized by the KSADP.

According to him, SAA is an implementing partner of the crop value chain sub-component of the project focusing on rice, maize, sorghum, millet and vegetables. It is targeted at 450,000 smallholder farmers including youths and women across the 44 local government areas of the state, adding that over the years, the project had made tremendous change in agricultural practices in the state.

“We have succeeded in creating 3962 jobs so far through our activities that ensure youth employment and enterprise development. We have also succeeded in attaining an increased adoption of regenerative agriculture.

“The project had also concentrated in building and deployment of 854 Agricultural Extension Agents (AEAs) as well as establishment of Community Based Facilitators and Community Association Traders for better agricultural practices,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the female beneficiaries, Malama Halima Danladi, said over 13 women groups in the area were given parboiling equipment as well as supporting equipment to boost their businesses, adding that the gesture done to them was the first of its kind.