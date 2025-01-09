‘We’ve chosen Prince Gbadegesin’, Oyomesi kicks Against Restarting Process of Alaafin selection

Five Kingmakers in Oyo have described the move by Governor Seyi Makinde to kickstart a new process for the selection of the vacant stool of the Alaafin as illegal and a disregard for the judiciary.

The Kingmakers who expressed their displeasure with this move are High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; Chíef Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

The stance of the Kingmakers was revealed in a letter written and signed on their behalf by their legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN to the Governor on Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

“We have just been reliably ínformed by our clients that you have just through the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and Chairmen of Atiba and Oyo East Local Government appointed (i) Chief Odurinde Olusegun Alajagba of Ajagba) (ii) Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye (Alago-Oja of Ago Oja) as warrant kíngmakers to join High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) to kick start the process of selecting another candidate to fill the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo.

“The two Local Government Chairmen and the said warrant chiefs and High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) who are not in support of the decision of the majority of the Kingmakers that selected Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alafin-elect were summoned today 9h January, 2025 to the office of the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs where they were ordered to commence a fresh process to fill the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo.”

They explained that since there is a pending court case on the matter, the Governor’s attempt to kickstart a new process is a disregard to his oath of office, legal and constitutional duty to abide by the constitution and give utmost regard to the court.

They also noted that the Governor’s move is similar to his past action when he disregarded a pending case before the court and proceeded to dissolve a democratically elected Local Government Chairmen which the Supreme Court eventually condemned and described as a “disturbing ugly face of impunity displayed by the Governor of Oyo State, tantamounting to executive lawlessness.”

“Proceeding to commence a fresh process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo would be subjudice and tantamount to lawlessness and disregard of the superior courts of record an act which your Excellency ought to distance yourself from.

“We therefore once more request and urge your Excellency to suspend any plan to kick start fresh process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo during the pendency of a motion for injunction pending appeal in obedience to law and integrity of our courts,” the letter noted.