Westbrook, Jokic star as Nuggets beat Jazz

Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic both scored triple-doubles in the Denver Nuggets’ 132-121 victory against the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists which included no turnovers, while Jokic added 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Jazz led 66-64 at the break before the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter, with Jamal Murray also adding 20 points and 10 assists.

SPONSOR AD

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 37 points and added nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103.