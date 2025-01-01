✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Westbrook, Jokic star as Nuggets beat Jazz

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic both scored triple-doubles in the Denver Nuggets’ 132-121 victory against the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists which included no turnovers, while Jokic added 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Jazz led 66-64 at the break before the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter, with Jamal Murray also adding 20 points and 10 assists.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 37 points and added nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103.

