West Ham sign Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka for £15m

West Ham United have signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for £15m. The 26-year-old has penned a seven-year deal with the Hammers. Wan-Bissaka left…

West Ham United have signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for £15m.

The 26-year-old has penned a seven-year deal with the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for Manchester United in a £50m move in 2019 and scored two goals in 190 appearances for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Wan-Bissaka when he was Manchester United manager in 2019 and the defender was first choice until the Norwegian’s departure in 2021.

Wan-Bissaka lost his regular starting position after Erik ten Hag’s appointment in 2022, although he still managed 64 appearances under the Dutchman in the past two seasons.

