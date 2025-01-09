West Ham sack Lopetegui after six months

West Ham have sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after just six months in charge and are in talks with Graham Potter about succeeding him.

Former Wolves boss Lopetegui, 58, was appointed in May following the departure of David Moyes but officially took charge on 1 July.

The Hammers won just six Premier League games during the Spaniard’s tenure.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City was a ninth loss in 20 league games this season and left the club 14th – seven points above the relegation zone.

The club have held talks with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter about taking the role, initially on a short-term deal.