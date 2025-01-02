WEST AFRICA: Senegal, Mauritania working on joint gas production

Senegal and Mauritania said Wednesday they had moved a step closer towards producing gas after opening the first well at a field off their maritime border.

The two countries share the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) offshore natural gas field.

It was jointly developed by British energy giant BP, American company Kosmos Energy, Mauritanian hydrocarbons company SMH, and Senegal’s state-owned Petrosen.

It aims to produce around 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.

The start of production was initially expected in late 2024 but was pushed back to this year.

“The achievement of this important milestone marks a major step towards the completion of the GTA project,” the two countries said in a joint statement.