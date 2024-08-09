We’re yet to receive FG’s 20 trucks of rice – Gombe

The Gombe State Government has clarified that it has not yet received the 20 trucks of rice allocated to it by the federal government, contrary…

The Gombe State Government has clarified that it has not yet received the 20 trucks of rice allocated to it by the federal government, contrary to the claim by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

In a published advertorial, the state’s Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the clarification became necessary following comments from the minister, who had announced the rice distribution in July 2024.

The state government emphasised that while the allocation was announced, the actual delivery had not occurred.

It noted that similar issues have been reported in neighbouring states such as Adamawa, Yobe, and Taraba.

The advertorial also criticized the minister for singling out Gombe State and urged him to verify the status of the rice delivery through proper channels to avoid misleading information.

The state government said it remained hopeful that the necessary arrangements will be made for the delivery of the rice and is committed to starting distribution as soon as the rice arrives.