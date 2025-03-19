We’re winning war against banditry, terrorism – Army

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has credited recent successes in the fight against banditry and insurgency to enhanced welfare provisions for troops.

Speaking on Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Command Day Secondary School (CDSS) at Kontagora Military Cantonment in Niger State, Oluyede, represented by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Major General John Sokoya, emphasised the importance of troop welfare as a key motivation for operational effectiveness.

“I must prioritise the welfare of my troops as a motivating factor. This assurance encourages them to remain committed, knowing their well-being is my priority. The construction of this secondary school will also ensure a smooth transition for pupils from primary to secondary education,” he said.

He expressed concerns over the longstanding absence of a secondary school within the cantonment, which has existed for decades with only two primary institutions-the Army Children School, established in 1973, and Vulcan Nursery and Primary School, founded in 1995.

Following recommendations from the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC) and the Commander of the Corps of Artillery, the project was initiated to bridge this educational gap.

Oluyede reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to troop welfare and noted that the new school would also benefit the local community, strengthening civil-military relations.

Major General Zakari Abubakar, Commander of the Corps of Artillery, described the initiative as a landmark achievement under the current Army leadership.

He said each year, over 1,000 students from the barracks and surrounding areas struggle to continue their education beyond primary school due to the lack of a secondary institution.