We’re taking security architecture to residents’ doorsteps — FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is taking security architecture to the doorstep of FCT residents.

Mr Adamu Gwary, Director, Security Service Department of the FCTA, stated this during the department’s end-of-year press briefing, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gwary identified one of the security architectures as the ongoing construction of 12 new Police Divisional Headquarters with staff quarters across the six area councils of the FCT.

SPONSOR AD

He explained that the measure was the outcome of security town hall meetings held across the six area councils in the early part of the year to interact and get feedback from residents.

He added that security agencies were also being supported with logistics and operational vehicles to improve operations in rural communities. (NAN)