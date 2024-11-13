We’re taking measures to crush Lakurawa terror group –FG

The federal government has said it is putting measures in place to eliminate a new terror group, Lakurawa, operating in the Northwestern part of the country.

Lakurawa has been responsible for the recent attacks and killings in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Daily Trust has reported how the new armed group killed 15 people and rustled over 100 cows in Mera, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The emergence of the terror group in the North West has raised concerns, especially amid the current security challenges facing the region.

But speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, said government was putting measures in place to eliminate the terror group.

He said more equipment and additional troops would be deployed to the affected areas in order to stem the tide of the security challenge and ensure that it did not escalate to other states.

He said, “The (acting) Chief of Army Staff has visited the areas and he has discussed with other service chiefs on how to crush these people. They have rolled out strategies on how to end the new terror group, God willing, including provision of additional equipment and troops that will be deployed to the affected areas in order to bring an end to it.

“Christopher Musa, (the Chief of Defence Staff), the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff have met and have mapped out strategies, and I am convinced on how they are going to handle the issue. With your prayers, we are going to decimate and end this security challenge, God willing.

“If you look at it, we have recorded successes in the last one year. But as you know, while you are strategising, they are also coming up with different tactics, but by and large, anyone who is aware of the happenings will tell you that we have recorded successes in this fight, and we pray this will continue until this security challenge is completely addressed.

“The service chiefs are working on implementing measures that would stem the tide of this threat and ensure that it does not escalate to other states or towns.”