We’re surrounded by criminals, Nigerian student trapped in Sudan begs for evacuation

A Nigerian student stranded in Sudan has said he and others trapped in the crisis-ridden country are being surrounded by criminals.

About 4000 Nigerians are trapped as a result of fighting between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Hundreds have been killed since the fight broke out between the forces of the two rival generals in Khartoum, capital of Sudan.

Fauziyya Idris Safiyo, a Nigerian student who managed to flee Khartoum to the border town of Gallabat on Sudan-Ethiopian shores, said the situation is getting out of control.

“We could hear gunfire and bomb explosions from every direction. Jet fighters are firing shelling too. There’s no food, water and medicine. We couldn’t travel to anywhere. We run out of money. And there’s surge of criminals all over,” she said.

According to her, many countries have started evacuation of their nationals however there’s nothing regarding evacuation of Nigerians in the East African country.

“It’s only Nigerians left stranded with many women among us. Some neighboring countries like Ethiopia do not allow Nigerians to enter their countries without a visa,” she added.

Speaking about the difficult situation they live in, Muhammad Nura Bello, President of Nigerian Students of Sudan International University, said there is total blackout and even the Sudaneses are also fleeing.

“Most of the students are very apprehensive as some had run out of their foodstuffs and you can see even the nationals are fleeing,” she said.

The Nigerian government has it is making efforts on evacuating Nigerians in Sudan.