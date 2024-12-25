We’re strategising to recapture power in 2027 –Kaduna PDP

The Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Sa’idu Adamu, has charged members of the public to exercise patience as the PDP is strategising to recapture power in 2027 and right the wrongs allegedly perpetrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as the 2023 PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians across the state, urging reflection on the values of kindness, unity, and peace during the festive season.

Ashiru, in a statement commemorating the celebration acknowledged the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians but underscored the enduring message of hope and compassion that Christmas represents. “Christmas is not just a time for festivities but an opportunity to reflect on the virtues of forgiveness, kindness, and unconditional love, as exemplified by the life of Jesus Christ,” Ashiru said.

SPONSOR AD He encouraged Christians to mark the season by supporting those in need, fostering peace within their communities, and striving for a more just and harmonious society.Ashiru also offered prayers for God’s blessings on every family, urging citizens to travel safely and celebrate responsibly with their loved ones.

However, the state secretary, while speaking during the distribution of Christmas gifts by the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA) to the Christians within his constituency, called on Christian faithful to be patient over the late payment of December salary for Christmas celebration in the state.

He said, “It is insensitive and lack of empathy for the Kaduna State Government to delay the payments of December salaries even without the new minimum wage increase to the civil servants as promised in view of the urgent needs of the workers and their families, while in some state it has been paid almost few days ago.”

The PDP scribe then charged members of the public to exercise patience, saying the party is strategizing to recapture power in 2027 and right the wrongs perpetrated by the APC misrule and brigandage.

“By the grace of Allah, PDP will return to power at both state and national levels by 2027 and make crucial amendments of APC misrule that has taken the citizens and the nation backwards,” he added.